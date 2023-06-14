Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-7-3, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-8-4-9, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 22-25-26-27-42
Power Ball Jackpot
- $340 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $17.45 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-2-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-4-1-1, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-30-35-40-45
Mega Millions
- 8-10-19-44-47
- Megaball: 4
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: 281 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.