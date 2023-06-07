Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-3-8, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 0-1-9-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 17-22-34-43-55
Power Ball Jackpot
- $285 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $17 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-3-3, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-2-7-2, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-5-6-16-28
Mega Millions
- 6-12-23-29-57
- Megaball: 4
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $240 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.