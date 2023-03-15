Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 6-4-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-8-1-7, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-6-17-23-39
Power Ball Jackpot
- $63 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $11.6 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-8-5, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
People are also reading…
- 1-9-7-8, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-13-23-38-41
Mega Millions
- 1-7-23-38-55
- Megaball: 2
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $254 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.