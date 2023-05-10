Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-6-7, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-3-5-9, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 11-23-28-39-41
Power Ball Jackpot
- $109 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $15.2 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-9, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
People are also reading…
- 7-5-0-0, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-4-12-29-39
Mega Millions
- 4-37-46-48-51
- Megaball: 19
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $99 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.