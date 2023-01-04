 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Wednesday lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-0-9, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-0-3-9, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 7-11-18-38-42

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $291 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $7.1 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-8-9, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-0-7-2, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-8-15-22-45

Mega Millions 

  • 25-29-33-41-44
  • Megaball: 18
  • Megaplier: 4
  • Jackpot: $940 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

