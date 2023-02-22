Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-6-5, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-0-6-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-14-23-41-44
Power Ball Jackpot
- $100 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $10.25 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-0-5, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-6-4-5, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 13-26-32-36-39
Mega Millions
- 2-15-30-36-63
- Megaball: 24
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $126 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.