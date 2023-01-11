DEC Wednesday lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-0-6, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-3-1-1, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 10-16-17-24-35
Power Ball Jackpot
- $360 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $7.55 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-5-8, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-6-4-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-9-20-35-38
Mega Millions
- 7-13-14-15-18
- Megaball: 9
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $1.35 billion
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.