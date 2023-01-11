 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Wednesday lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-0-6, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-3-1-1, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 10-16-17-24-35

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $360 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $7.55 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-5-8, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 7-6-4-2, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-9-20-35-38

Mega Millions 

  • 7-13-14-15-18
  • Megaball: 9
  • Megaplier: 3
  • Jackpot: $1.35 billion

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News