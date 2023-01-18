DEC Wednesday lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-4-5, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-5-5-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-18-22-37-42
Power Ball Jackpot
- $439 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $8 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-7-1, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-7-0-0, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 9-19-22-34-37
Mega Millions
- 2-12-18-24-39
- Megaball: 18
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.