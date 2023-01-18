 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Wednesday lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-4-5, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-5-5-2, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-18-22-37-42

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $439 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-7-1, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-7-0-0, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 9-19-22-34-37

Mega Millions 

  • 2-12-18-24-39
  • Megaball: 18
  • Megaplier: 3
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

