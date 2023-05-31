Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-1-8, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-1-3-3, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-10-31-43-44
Power Ball Jackpot
- $239 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $16.55 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-4-5, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-5-0-5, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-16-21-25-31
Mega Millions
- 13-16-40-64-68
- Megaball: 21
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $203 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.