Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-1-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-9-6-8, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-33-34-39-43
Power Ball Jackpot
- $170 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $12.95 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-2-8, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-0-6-6, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-13-30-41-43
Mega Millions
- 1-37-45-62-64
- Megaball: 4
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $414 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.