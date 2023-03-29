Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-5-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-6-6-5, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-6-8-14-17
Power Ball Jackpot
- $132 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $12.5 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-5-9, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-9-5-0, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 19-35-37-41-45
Mega Millions
- 2-3-18-32-68
- Megaball: 24
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $355 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.