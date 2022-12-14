 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Wednesday lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-3-3, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-6-6-1, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto

  • 5-13-16-31-42

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $134 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $5.75 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-5-9, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-4-7-7, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-12-19-37-42

Mega Millions 

  • 14-22-48-58-68
  • Megaball: 6
  • Megaplier: 2
  • Jackpot: $429 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

