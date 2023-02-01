DEC Wednesday lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-6-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-3-8-6, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 15-26-30-31-43
Power Ball Jackpot
- $653 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $8.9 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-0-0, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
People are also reading…
- 7-5-5-0, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 12-24-26-34-35
Mega Millions
- 7-9-18-29-39
- Megaball: 13
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.