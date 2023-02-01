 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Wednesday lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-6-6, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-3-8-6, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 15-26-30-31-43

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $653 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8.9 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-0-0, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-5-5-0, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 12-24-26-34-35

Mega Millions 

  • 7-9-18-29-39
  • Megaball: 13
  • Megaplier: 4
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

