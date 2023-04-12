Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-8-0, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-9-5-8, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-6-13-16-21
Power Ball Jackpot
- $202 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $13.4 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-8-0, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
People are also reading…
- 7-9-5-8, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-6-13-16-21
Mega Millions
- 31-35-53-54-55
- Megaball: 24
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $476 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.