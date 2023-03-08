Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-2-1, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-3-6-8, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 11-15-17-24-41
Power Ball Jackpot
- $31 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $11.15 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-7-9, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-8-6-7, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-4-7-15-38
Mega Millions
- 15-22-25-28-69
- Megaball: 21
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $203 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.