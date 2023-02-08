Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-7-4, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-6-8-1, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 7-24-29-32-44
Power Ball Jackpot
- $20 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.35 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-4-1, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-0-7-8, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-9-21-32-45
Mega Millions
- 9-15-46-55-57
- Megaball: 4
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $50 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.