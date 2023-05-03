Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-8-2, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-3-3-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 12-20-35-36-43
Power Ball Jackpot
- $71 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $14.75 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-4-2, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-2-0-5, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 2-3-5-39-43
Mega Millions
- 3-15-16-32-41
- Megaball: 9
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $68 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.