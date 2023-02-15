Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-6-5, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-3-9-2, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 21-26-32-33-34
Power Ball Jackpot
- $57 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.8 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-8-4, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-1-0-8, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 24-30-35-41-43
Mega Millions
- 23-24-35-40-43
- Megaball: 1
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $84 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.