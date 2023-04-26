Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-1-1, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-4-5-4, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 14-16-28-35-44
Power Ball Jackpot
- $37 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $14.3 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-8-8, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
People are also reading…
- 7-7-4-5, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-17-20-21-39
Mega Millions
- 8-29-46-47-48
- Megaball: 12
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.