Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-7-7, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-8-2-8, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 14-23-28-36-37
Power Ball Jackpot
- $251 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $13.85 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-2-0, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-5-7-6, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-2-6-13-34
Mega Millions
- 7-9-15-19-25
- Megaball: 4
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.