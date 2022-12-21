DEC Wednesday lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 1-8-2, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-8-3-0, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto
- 1-5-19-35-38
Power Ball Jackpot
- $170 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $6.2 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-4-8, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-4-2-2, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 11-13-14-28-37
Mega Millions
- 3-4-33-36-52
- Megaball: 17
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $510 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.