DEC Wednesday lottery

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-8-2, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-8-3-0, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto

  • 1-5-19-35-38

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $170 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $6.2 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-4-8, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-4-2-2, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 11-13-14-28-37

Mega Millions 

  • 3-4-33-36-52
  • Megaball: 17
  • Megaplier: 4
  • Jackpot: $510 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

