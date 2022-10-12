DEC Weds lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-2-1, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-6-0-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 4-6-15-25-38
Power Ball Jackpot
- $420 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.7 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-4-1, Fireball 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-9-5-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 6-19-32-39-43
Mega Millions
- 3-7-11-13-38
- Megaball: 1
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $494 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.