DEC Weds lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-2-1, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-6-0-0, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-6-15-25-38

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $420 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.7 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-4-1, Fireball 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-9-5-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 6-19-32-39-43

Mega Millions 

  • 3-7-11-13-38
  • Megaball: 1
  • Megaplier: 3
  • Jackpot: $494 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

