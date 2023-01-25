DEC Weds lottery

Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-4-3, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-4-4-8, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 1-7-29-31-35
Power Ball Jackpot
- $526 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $8.45 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-4-5, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-1-9-1, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-4-30-38-41
Mega Millions
- 33-41-47-50-62
- Megaball: 20
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.