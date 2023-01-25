 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Weds lottery

  • 0

Wednesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-4-3, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-4-4-8, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-7-29-31-35

Power Ball Jackpot

  • $526 million

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8.45 million

Tuesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-4-5, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 0-1-9-1, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-4-30-38-41

Mega Millions 

  • 33-41-47-50-62
  • Megaball: 20
  • Megaplier: 4
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News