Decatur ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

For the Arthur Thinnes family, persistence paid off for return of Pearl Harbor victim. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — A remembrance ceremony to honor the lives and sacrifices of military members during the attack on Pearl Harbor will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Decatur.  

The ceremony, hosted by the Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County and the Macon County Honor Guard, will be at 10 a.m. at the Beach House, 2301 E. Lake Shore Drive, and will feature guest speaker U.S. Army veteran James Keith.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the surprise military attack by the Imperial Japanese armed forces on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

For more information, individuals can check the commission’s Facebook page or call (217) 424-1376.

