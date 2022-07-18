Decatur City Council approves raise for city manager Scot Wrighton

DECATUR — Crediting him with guiding city government through turbulent times, the Decatur City Council voted Monday to raise city manager Scot Wrighton's salary.

With the 6-1 vote, Wrighton's annual base salary will increase from $185,000 to $200,000, a more than 8% raise. It is the first bump in Wrighton's salary since he was hired in January 2019.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that Wrighton did not ask for a raise during his last evaluation, but the council thought it prudent to authorize one anyway, noting that if Wrighton left, finding a replacement with "experience would have caused us to at least hit this salary threshold if not higher."

"We were not competitive," Moore Wolfe said. "... So this is trying to keep us competitive without at some point having to make a giant leap in salary."

The salary of Decatur's city manager has increased gradually over the years.

Former city manager Ryan McCrady's salary was $153,000 when he resigned in 2015 while former city manager Tim Gleason made just over $176,000 before leaving for the same position in Bloomington in 2018.

Wrighton's initial $185,000 matched Gleason's initial salary in Bloomington.

Members of the council praised Wrighton's stewardship of the city, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He's always responsive to my requests and I cannot ask any more from a city manager in terms of cooperating and working with me as a city council member," said Councilman Bill Faber.

"As city manager, you probably lose more friends than a city council member because you have to tell people things that they don't want to hear. And I know that's difficult," added Councilman Chuck Kuhle.

The lone 'no' vote came from Councilman David Horn, who criticized Wrighton for the city's perceived lack of enforcement of COVID-19 ordinances, such as an indoor mask mandate, meant to lower transmission during the height of the pandemic.

"I have less trust and confidence that the city manager will enforce laws that were passed either by previous councils or the current city council," Horn said.

Wrighton's tenure has not been smooth given the massive public health crisis brought on by the pandemic and the associated economic consequences.

His relationship with the unions representing city workers has been somewhat fraught. Wrighton, with mixed success, has sought to hire non-union civilian employees to do work previously done by members of the Decatur police and fire departments.

After more than two years without a contract, the city and police union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in September 2021. The city's firefighters have been working without a contract since January 2020.

This story will be updated.