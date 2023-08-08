DECATUR — A new tax increment financing district in the city's urban core may be on the horizon even as the sun sets on another.

The city council on Monday approved a pair of ordinances that would set in motion the creation of a new TIF district that would encompass a significant chunk of the inner city, including several areas identified in the past by city officials as in dire need of revitalization.

The proposed boundaries are oddly configured, but generally include everything north of Eldorado Street and south of Grand Avenue between Fairview Avenue to the west and the Illinois Central Railroad tracks to the east.

"It would be inappropriate to describe it as anything other than a gerrymandered district," said city manager Scot Wrighton, borrowing a term used to describe legislative districts drawn to advantage one political party over another. "It has been gerrymandered this way intentionally so that we don't overextend the use of TIF or use TIF where it may not be needed."

TIF districts are tools used by local governments to leverage future gains in property tax revenue to attract private investment to blighted areas in need of redevelopment.

Any increase in property tax revenue gets diverted into the TIF, meaning that taxing bodies do not see the benefit of the increased increment during the life of the district. In theory, these funds are to be directed to projects or initiatives that will improve the aesthetics, quality of life and property values of an area.

TIFs have an initial lifespan of 23 years, but can be renewed twice in 12-year increments with state legislative approval.

The proposed TIF would touch the existing Grand Avenue and Near North TIF districts and there would also be some overlap with the Olde Towne TIF, which encompasses much of the downtown and the Millikin Heights neighborhoods but is scheduled to sunset at the end of the year.

It would be the largest TIF the city has ever done. Besides Olde Towne, which was used to fund a major $14 million downtown streetscape project, every other TIF to this point has been narrowly construed around specific retail or residential developments.

Wrighton said that, in this case, it makes sense to go bigger in order to generate the increment that will be needed to shepherd in projects that can truly transform the urban core.

"I think it was intended to be used on a much broader holistic basis for changing the urban environment," he said. "And if that's what your goal is, then bigger is better."

The proposed boundaries include the Barnes-Citizen Building, Fairview Plaza shopping center, one of the former Akorn Pharmaceuticals factories and the building that formerly housed Garfield School and then later Durfee Magnet School, which city officials would like to transition to senior housing as part of a larger "catalyst" project.

The twin ordinances, one approving a feasibility study and another approving a consulting services agreement St. Louis-based PGAV Planners, LLC, were approved 6-0. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who is attending the Edgar Fellows program at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, was not present.

Though agreement was ultimately universal, some council members urged staff to make sure that the tool, if ultimately authorized, is utilized correctly.

"I'm supporting as long as it's done right and we keep an eye on what's going on," said Councilman Pat McDaniel.

These are just initial steps, with the city still having to contact property owners covered by the proposed district, conduct public hearings, develop a plan for the use of incentives and meet other legal requirements.

Wrighton said the earliest final approval of the district would receive a city council vote would be January.

Beyond Olde Towne and Near North, the city's other existing TIFs are Eastgate Commons, The Pines, Grand Avenue and Southside. The city's first-ever TIF, which encompassed the Southeast Plaza shopping center near Illinois 121, expired at the end of 2021.

In other news, the council approved a $215,000 grant agreement with Old King's Orchard to fund violence prevention and youth intervention programs.

The funds come from a portion of a $1 million earmark the city received from state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. Per a grant agreement between the city and state, approved in June, the funds will also be used for an urban gardening program and for technology for the Decatur Police Department.

The program, known as OKO Peace, is aimed at reaching young people and intervening before they resort to violence or other destructive behaviors.

The council also approved the amending of an agreement with Shemilah Outreach Center that will provide an additional $150,000 in funding for the Clean-Up, Green-Up initiative in the Johns Hill neighborhood.

Funds for the program come from the Howard Buffet Foundation. Shemilah Outreach Center received $100,000 in 2021 and $175,000 in 2022.

So far, 62 projects have been completed in the neighborhood, including the removal of litter, debris, overgrown shrubs, trees, electronics and small structures. Landscaping services are also offered through the program.

This story will be updated.