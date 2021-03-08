Decatur City Council, school board candidates to meet in forums this week

Decatur voters will get two opportunities this week to learn more about the six candidates running for city council and an opportunity to hear from the seven candidates running for school board.

The Millikin Heights neighborhood group is sponsoring a city council candidates forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, via Zoom. The link to the meeting will be available on the website, millikinheights.org beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Topics will include neighborhood revitalization, economic development and leadership style, and each candidate will be given two minutes to answer each question.

On Wednesday, the Herald & Review will hold a virtual forum with the council candidates at 5:30 p.m. The one-hour event will be streamed at herald-review.com.

Questions will come from Herald & Review journalists and readers, as well as the Decatur branch of the NAACP. Those with questions for the candidates can submit them to ccoates@herald-review.com.