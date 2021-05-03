Decatur City Council signals approval for Business 51 road, streetscape improvements

The agreement would allow the Decatur Police Department to have access to their own VirTra System to use for training any time of day or night, which allows even third shift to do on-shift training.

The council also voted 6-1 to approve an additional $84,752 in spending on engineering services from firm Clark Dietz, Inc.

The original agreement, approved in September 2020, authorized up to $187,670 on services for the city.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said the outside firm is helping pick up the slack as the city currently has two vacant engineer positions and two vacant engineering technician positions.

"That's coming at the same time and we are challenged to move even faster with certain projects for water and sewer funded by the (American Rescue Plan) program," Wrighton said, explaining the need.

The lone 'no' vote was cast by Horn, who stated his opposition to outsourcing city work to private firms.

Wrighton said the city is working to fill the vacant positions, but has had difficulties recruiting applicants that either meets the qualifications or are willing to meet the city’s residency requirements.