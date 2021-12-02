Decatur City Council to consider expansion of boat docks in Nelson Park

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council will consider a proposal Monday that would expand commercial dock facilities in the Nelson Park area.

The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.

The lease, which would be between the park district and G&H Marine, would be for 20 years. The first phase would include 40 slips at an estimated cost of $400,000.

The lease also includes language that calls for the construction of additional docks and slips in increments of 20 based on demand.

The site is the far southwestern edge of the existing marina area nestled between Chandler Park and Nelson Park along 22nd Street. It was chosen to cause the least amount of disruption to existing docks, city officials said.

Any displaced dock owners would have first choice to move to the new docks, according to a city news release.

The city council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Decatur Civic Center.

Those seeking more information are told to contact the city manager's office at 217-424-2801.

