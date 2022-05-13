Decatur City Council to consider expansion of food truck ordinance

DECATUR — There could soon be more food options in Soy City.

The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider an overhaul of the city's food truck ordinance that would allow vendors to set up downtown, extend the hours they are allowed to operate and permit such businesses to operate year-round.

"I think that the common theme throughout this is expansion of the privileges within the ordinance in addition to putting some standards in place," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "So that's kind of the tradeoff."

Under the proposal, food trucks throughout the city would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m., allowing more flexibility than the current 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. limitations. It would also eliminate the restriction that currently prevents mobile vendors from operating during the winter months.

Licenses would be issued on an annual basis, costing $500 or $250 if the licensee operates an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant in town.

"I think the city looked at it and said, 'if somebody wants to sell hot chocolate in December, why are we arbitrarily saying that we're not going to allow food trucks from December 1 through April 1?'" Kindseth said.

The ordinance would also loosen restrictions in place in the central business district, where food trucks are currently only permitted during special events, festivals and celebrations.

As proposed, food trucks would be allowed within the area bounded by Wood, Franklin, Eldorado and Church streets, though they would have to stay at least 200 feet away from an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant and wouldn't be allowed to set up tables or chairs.

Food trucks licensees would be able to submit up to two locations for conducting business in town. They would have to set up on private property unless part of a city-approved event.

Those staying in one place for at least three hours would have to provide restroom facilities within 300 feet.

The proposal stems from a conversation the council had in March on the topic. Several indicated a desire to liberalize the city's ordinance as a means of attracting more people downtown.

"The more food options available for Decatur residents in the areas that people frequent, the better the quality of life for the citizens and the more customers for businesses in those areas," said Councilman David Horn in March.

Two draft ordinances were presented for discussion — one that would largely regulate downtown food trucks as they are elsewhere in the city and another that would largely keep their presence relegated to special events.

Most council members indicated a desire toward the former, which was roped into the larger overhaul of the food truck ordinance.

The only difference is the initial proposal placed a three-hour cap on vendors operating downtown. In the proposal to be considered Monday night, there is no such restriction. But the buffer between brick-and-mortar restaurants remains.

"It's trying to find the right balance between brick-and-mortar businesses and mobile businesses," Kindseth said. "The city doesn't want to pick winners and losers, we just want to create a level playing field."

Food truck vendors still must obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

