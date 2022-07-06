Decatur council rejects, again, effort to allow cannabis sales

DECATUR — With new cannabis dispensary licenses weeks from being awarded, Decatur City Councilman David Horn renewed his effort to get the council to reconsider its "opt-out" of sales of the green stuff within city limits.

During the council meeting Tuesday, Horn asked if an ordinance could be prepared that would authorize a dispensary within city limits, an action that required four council members to agree. Like a similar effort late last year, it got three.

Horn was joined by Faber and Councilman Dennis Cooper. While Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, and Councilmen Ed Culp and Chuck Kuhle maintained their opposition. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory was absent.

Currently, dispensaries can only locate in three Macon County municipalities: Argenta, Harristown and Maroa.

In other business, the council:

Approved the possession, consumption and distribution of alcohol at approved events held at the Decatur Transfer House.

"They've had growing interest in different types of events there, some of which may have alcohol," Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth said. "And so this would allow them the opportunity to have an event that has alcohol."

The ordinances does not permit the sale of alcohol. But, it would allow it to be served at organized events, such as a bridal shower or birthday party.

Late last year, the council approved an agreement with the Decatur Convention and Visitors Bureau to handle the management responsibilities of the facility on a one-year trial basis.

The bureau is the main organization behind the extensive interior renovation of downtown facility, which serves as symbol of the community.

Approved a nearly $400,000 contract with Decatur-based Entler Excavating Company for the demolition of 10 buildings the city has acquired for the project.

The ambitious project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.

However, the project has been on ice since bids earlier this year came back $16 million over the city's projections.

But in a memo to the council, city manager Scot Wrighton said that approving "the demolitions now will reduce the scope of the overall project, and possibly reduce contractor uncertainty that can lead to higher bids."

He added that the presence of the buildings has led to delays in Ameren being able to relocate its electric transmission lines.