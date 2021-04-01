 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur couple host 20th Easter Dinner for the homeless
0 comments

Decatur couple host 20th Easter Dinner for the homeless

DECATUR — Vinnie and Debra Barbee, Decatur’s first philanthropic couple of food, will host their 20th free Easter Dinner for the Homeless on Sunday, April 4, outside the Water Street Mission.

Dining time will be from 1 to 2 p.m.

Barbee_Vinnie 3 11.27.19.JPG (copy)

Barbee

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News