DECATUR — Drug dealer Faith L. Bishop, who used a bedroom closet for stashing more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine along with her summer wardrobe, is now going to be wearing a prison jumpsuit for most of the next nine years.

The 32-year-old Decatur woman took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero and admitted the unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver. An additional meth dealing charge, specifying a larger amount of the illegal drug, was dismissed as part of the deal by Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith.

Bishop had been pleading not guilty and had earlier turned down a plea deal with the same terms, which also stipulates her nine year prison sentence must be served at 75%.

A bench trial had gotten underway May 16 in front of the judge and had been set to continue for at least a second day. But after hearing evidence from Decatur police about the discovery of the drugs in a raid of her home a year earlier after detectives had conducted several controlled meth buys from her, Bishop changed her mind about continuing with the trial.

The defendant had appeared in court May 30 to announce she was willing to plead guilty on the earlier deal terms and was sentenced by Griffith at a hearing July 6.

Detective Jonathan Roseman had testified how officers had found the meth, in the form of brightly colored tablets, packed in 25 individual bags inside a safe that police had to crack open. The total weight of the drugs added up to 2½ pounds and the street value was estimated at $111,360.

Bishop had been free on bond of $100,000 but was immediately taken into custody after her sentencing.

