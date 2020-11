Decatur event to honor memory of Sheriff Roger Walker postponed

DECATUR — The Sheriff Roger Walker Memorial Celebration that has been scheduled for Thursday at the Inc. Spot has been postponed due to the recent rise in Macon County COVID-19 cases.

The Thursday event was expect to include information about a planned memorial to honor Walker, who was the first African American elected sheriff in Illinois. The memorial unveiling and other events will take place in February during Black History Month.

The event is sponsored by Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois and The Inc. Spot. Walker served as sheriff of Macon County and as the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. He died in 2012.

Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road Ribbon-cutting in 2017

