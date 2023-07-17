DECATUR — After more than three-and-a-half years, city firefighters finally have a new union contract.

Decatur Firefighters Local 505, the union representing city firefighters, and the city came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, with the union rank-and-file ratifying the agreement in a 72-16 vote late last week. The council was expected to approve the agreement at its meeting Monday night.

The contract is retroactive, covering from the beginning of 2020 through the end of 2024.

"We're glad to have it wrapped up," said City Manager Scot Wrighton.

It brings to an end a long impasse that largely centered around the status of three fire inspector positions that city administration had chosen not to fill after the last three to hold the title retired in quick succession in 2020.

Those assigned the role have responsibilities including determining the cause and origin of fires, interviewing arson suspects and witnesses, appearing in court in such cases and performing various public education functions.

Wrighton had cited a desire to restructure how those duties are performed as part of a "modest" pension reform package. The issue led to a long impasse that almost ended with binding arbitration.

Though the two sides had agreed on an arbitrator, they came to an agreement this spring following a final round of mediation. The two sides spent the past couple months reviewing contract language.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the number of full-time fire inspectors will be reduced from three to two. But the performance of those duties will be augmented when necessary by other firefighters on a part-time basis.

Firefighters performing inspections part-time will be paid an additional $24 per hour if within their normal duty schedule or an overtime rate of $36 per hour if outside of it.

"We're pleased that we were able to retain the two fire inspector positions," said Jeremy Ruderman, a Decatur firefighter and spokesman for the union. "We're not going to have to rely on outside agencies to perform those duties like they've been doing since our three fire inspectors resigned three years ago. So that is definitely a positive outcome to this contract."

Per the agreement, all firefighters will receive a 10% increase in their base salaries (2.25% for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and 3.25% for 2023) with an additional 3% increase to take effect next year.

Wrighton said those covered under the contract would receive back pay for the previous three-and-a-half years in essentially a lump sum payment. He said the cost has been accounted for in the city's budget, though estimates were not immediately available.

In addition, all fire union members who were on staff for at least 12 months between March 20, 2020 to December 31, 2021 will receive a one-time $1,000 hazard payment for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union was also able to maintain its current health care package, which includes an 8.5% cap on annual increases to monthly premiums paid by employees. Though there only remains two tiers of coverage: single and family.

The city had sought to move the unit to the plan adopted by the city's police union and the union representing civilian employees, which caps annual increases at 10% but offers more tiers of coverage.

Though the city came up short on its two major priorities of eliminating the fire inspector position and making health insurance benefits to all city employees uniform, Wrighton said there were some savings in the new deal. For instance, the reduction of one full-time fire inspector alone could reduce the city's long-term pension obligation by as much as $1.8 million.

"We didn't make as much progress as I'd like to have made, but that's just the nature of collective bargaining," Wrighton said. "Sometimes you have to achieve your objectives more gradually and through compromise, and that's the system that's been set up by the state."

Beyond economic issues, the contract includes a relaxation of the residency requirement in alignment with a recent broader change in city policy on the issue.

Instead of new hires being required to live within city limits for the first five years on the job as they were under the terms of the last contract, they will be able to live anywhere in Macon County or in any municipality that extends into the county.

In 2016, the city council passed an ordinance requiring all new non-union hires to live within city limits. Soon after, the bargaining units representing the city's firefighters and civilian employees agreed to the five-year provision.

However, the union representing Decatur police officers fought the provision. It was a sticking point in contract negotiations until the city dropped the issue in 2021 amid significant challenges in attracting new recruits.

Soon after, the city council voted to formally repeal the policy recommendation that all city workers live within city limits. In the contract inked with AFSCME Local 268 last year and the new fire contract reflect the change.

The contract runs through the end of next year.

Ruderman said it was "frustrating that the process has taken this long" and that the union hoped to have a new contract in place next time before the current contract expires in order to avoid being "in a position where we're negotiating for the past."

And though he said they appreciated the investments the city has made in equipment and new firehouses in recent years, recruitment is a growing challenge and that despite the pay increases, the city is still behind other comparable cities in compensation.

"From a personnel standpoint, we can't feed our families with 'thanks' and 'attaboys.' We can't put shoes on our kids' feet with new fire houses and new fire trucks," Ruderman said. "So while all of that effort is appreciated, it's all for naught if you're going to treat the firefighters the way that they've treated us for the last several years."

Why did the contract take so long?

The prolonged dispute centered around status of three vacant fire inspector positions. The city declined to fill the positions while negotiating, shifting responsibilities for routine business inspections to the community development department and has had the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal conduct most post-fire investigations.

At the heart of the city's argument for restructuring are ballooning public safety pension costs. Under state law, the city must bring its police and fire pension systems to 90% funded by 2040.

As of last year, the city's unfunded fire pension liability was about $80 million, or 56% funded.

This led to a clash with the union however, which subsequently filed two unfair labor practices complaints with the Illinois Labor Relations Board alleging that the city was violating the terms of their contract by not filling the positions and shifting work out of the bargaining unit.

Around the same time last year, the ILRB issued a declaratory ruling deeming the union's proposal to maintain the fire inspector position a subject of bargaining for a new labor agreement.

In early January, just days before a hearing was scheduled on the the unfair labor practices complaints, the city and union settled, agreeing to withdraw their complaints against one another and settling on attorney Thomas Sonneborn as an arbitrator to resolve their remaining issues.

Before going to arbitration, the two sides agreed to give mediation one last shot. From those sessions came a tentative agreement. After language was passed back-and-forth for a few months, the union agreed to terms.

The city also authorized the fire department to begin testing for the fire inspector position in February.

