Decatur group offering education funds for nature activities

Brent Wielt, the historic sites manager for the Macon County Conservation District, talks about the activities offered at Rock Springs' annual Fall Harvest Festival and about the importance of Macon County natural history.

DECATUR — The Decatur Audubon Society is awarding up to $10,000 toward field trip transportation costs for students to visit Rock Springs Nature Center or any other Macon County Conservation District Area.

This will apply to any school in Macon County and the surrounding area. Funds can be used toward:

  • Bus transportation to Rock Springs Nature Center or any of the five Macon County Conservation Areas.
  • In-classroom programs presented by a district naturalist.
  • Virtual Zoom programs facilitated by a district naturalist.

To learn more about the funding program, go to maconcountyconservation.org or call 217-423-7708.

