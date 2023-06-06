DECATUR — Police said Billy Joe Ballinger was so upset his girlfriend broke up with him he abducted her at knife-point, beat her, threatened to kill her pet dog and urinated on her during a night-long ordeal.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the battered and bruised 39-year-old woman finally managed to escape the next morning and, grabbing Ballinger’s truck, drove straight to police headquarters to report what happened.

Ballinger was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on two charges of armed violence. He is also charged with intimidation involving physical harm and unlawful restraint. The 52-year-old Decatur man has yet to enter a formal plea and is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

The affidavit said the ex-girlfriend had dated him for a year and broke up with him about a month ago. She was walking her dog around 9:30 p.m. May 13 in the 2300 block of North Edward Street when Ballinger is accused of accosting her while armed with a kitchen knife with a seven-inch-long blade.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Andrew Holloway, said he forced her to bring the dog and accompany him to his apartment in the 2000 block of North Main Street.

“Once inside the residence, Billy grabbed (her) by the hair and threw her to the ground,” said Holloway.

Holloway said Ballinger threatened to kill the woman’s dog if she tried to leave. But at 10 a.m. the following day she finally convinced him to let her go so she could pick up her daughter, adding that relatives would be concerned if she didn’t show up.

Ballinger remained held in the Macon County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000.

If he does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from the woman and her home.

