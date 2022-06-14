Decatur man arrested after soliciting teen girl for sex, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is jailed on preliminary charges he tried repeatedly to solicit a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 46-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after officers reviewed text messages sent to the girl’s cell phone.

The messages show the man asking her for sexual favors and then appearing to threaten to reveal information about her private life in an attempt to further pressure the child.

Officer Robert Murray, who signed the affidavit, quotes the girl as saying the man has tried to pressure her into having sex in the past. “(She) stated he asked when he had been drinking or smoking weed,” said Murray.

“She advised that nothing has ever happened."

A check Tuesday of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

