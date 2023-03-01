DECATUR — Jonathan S. Dean stood before a judge Wednesday and told her he was not guilty of repeatedly raping a girl, beginning when the child was aged 10.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton had earlier found probable cause to try the 36-year-old Decatur man on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.

James Wrigley, a Decatur police detective with the juvenile division, gave evidence that the child was assaulted on multiple occasions between May of 2021 and January of this year.

Police had been notified on Jan. 10 after the girl revealed the assaults and the alarm was raised with a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.

A carefully monitored “forensic” interview with the girl followed in which she revealed a series of rapes and being made to perform various sex acts by Dean.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, representing Dean, asked the detective on cross-examination if the victim had been able to give specific dates for the assaults. Wrigley said was not able to do that.

Sanders then asked if there was any “independent verification” to back up what the child claimed had happened.

Wrigley said officers searching Dean’s home where the offenses are said to have taken place did find items the child had specifically mentioned.

Shelton placed the case on the trial call of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and Dean is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 24. Dean remains in custody in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, requiring him to post a bond of $30,000 to be released.

