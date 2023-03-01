Police had been notified on Jan. 10 after the girl revealed the assaults and the alarm was raised with a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.
A carefully monitored “forensic” interview with the girl followed in which she revealed a series of rapes and being made to perform various sex acts by Dean.
Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, representing Dean, asked the detective on cross-examination if the victim had been able to give specific dates for the assaults. Wrigley said was not able to do that.
Sanders then asked if there was any “independent verification” to back up what the child claimed had happened.
Wrigley said officers searching Dean’s home where the offenses are said to have taken place did find items the child had specifically mentioned.
Shelton placed the case on the trial call of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and Dean is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 24. Dean remains in custody in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $300,000, requiring him to post a bond of $30,000 to be released.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid