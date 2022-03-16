Decatur man denies trying to beat neighbor to death

DECATUR — Ethan J. Dickerson, the 19-year-old Decatur man prosecutors accuse of trying to beat a neighbor to death because the neighbor is gay, appeared in court Wednesday denying a charge of attempted murder.

Dickerson told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that he was also pleading not guilty to further charges of home invasion, committing a hate crime and aggravated battery involving great bodily harm. The judge found probable cause to try him on all counts.

Earlier in the hearing, defense attorney Prya Murad was cross-examining Decatur police detective Scott Marquis and suggested through her questions that Dickerson was off some kind of mood-controlling medication when he attacked the victim on the evening of Feb. 17.

Murad asked Marquis whether someone had told police during the investigation that “It must have been the kid across the street” who attacked the victim, beating him with a pipe wrench.

Marquis replied that “something similar” to that was said. “And… something was said about how Ethan was not taking his medication at that time?” asked Murad.

“Yes. It appears that a neighbor had told (the victim) that Ethan was not taking medication,” Marquis said.

The defense attorney pushed for more details about whether police had checked what medication her client might have been on and whether he had been using it.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter rose to object to the line of questioning. “At this point, we are getting far afield of what is the issue, which is probable cause,” Rueter said. “If the defendant wants to present some sort of defense, insanity or something, that is certainly a matter for trial. It’s not a matter for a preliminary hearing.”

The judge sustained the objection, and sustained another from Rueter after Murad had asked the detective whether police had heard statements from witnesses stating that the victim had made “attempts to be friendly with Ethan and Ethan may have taken it the wrong way.”

Marquis replied that police had been told the victim tried to befriend Dickerson. “But I don’t know about the ‘taking it the wrong way’ portion of the statement,” he added.

Murad tried to probe further on that point when Rueter raised his second objection, stating “this is not a discovery process but a preliminary hearing”. The judge agreed and told Murad to stay focused “on the issues relevant to a preliminary hearing.”

Dickerson is accused of smashing his way into the victim’s home on Delray Court and repeatedly beating him bloody with a pipe wrench before taping him to a chair and beating him again.

A sworn police affidavit quotes the victim as asking “Why, why?” during the attack and Dickerson replied “You know why I have to do this… you’re gay, you’re evil… I’m going to kill you.”

The attack continued, police said, until officers, summoned by a 911 call, burst into the home by kicking in the front door as they heard cries for help. Dickerson was described as immediately throwing the wrench down, putting his hands on top of his head and kneeling on the floor.

The defendant remains held at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing June 2.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.