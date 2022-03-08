Decatur man jailed after police said he beat his girlfriend in three day ordeal

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman who was beaten bloody in a three-day ordeal at the hands of a jealous boyfriend needed hospital treatment after she finally managed to escape.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said her nightmare began the morning of Jan. 1 at a home in the 1600 block of North Maple Avenue and ended on the evening of Jan. 3.

Officer Lucas Bray, who signed the affidavit, said the beaten and dazed woman was vague on the length of her trauma as she lost track of time. She said her 44-year-old boyfriend of eight months took her phone and refused to allow to leave, shower or eat. There were no clocks in the house and the 36-year-old woman could only guess what time it was by looking out a window.

She is quoted as telling police the ordeal started when her boyfriend became enraged by text messages from other men he saw on her phone. She said he ripped her hair out in bloody clumps and punched her in the face “20 to 50 times”, a pattern that was to continue over the coming days.

“(She) stated that after her hair was ripped out and (he) punched her in the face with a closed fist, he hit her on both kneecaps with a metal pipe,” said Bray.

“She stated she tried to get away from him but fell to the ground. She stated he jumped on her back and began choking her to the point she was not able to breath. She advised that while being strangled, he shoved her jaw upwards to where her tooth went through her tongue,” an assault, Bray said, that was designed to stop her screaming.

“She stated he kicked her legs and stomped her feet approximately 10 times while wearing his black steel-toed boots. She stated he also whipped her in the arms and torso with a phone cord.”

The woman told police she finally managed to escape after telling the boyfriend she had to go out so she could pick up money for him. She then ran to a friend’s house and called 911.

Bray said officers found the woman with wounds ranging from the ripped out hair on her scalp to bloody contusions on her forehead, scarring around her neck, bite marks on her tongue and extensive bruising to her arms and legs.

“She was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

Police found and arrested the boyfriend Monday afternoon and he was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

