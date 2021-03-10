Decatur man sentenced to 27 years in prison on child porn charges

DECATUR — Christopher L. Bailey was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography from his Decatur home.

Bailey, 40, admitted an indictment that charged him with two counts of distribution and one count of possession and was sentenced at U. S. District Court in Urbana. He was also ordered to remain on federal supervised release for 15 years after he is released from prison.

Bailey had first been arrested by Decatur police in June of 2020 after detectives had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, acting on information relayed by Google and Snapchat.

Detective Todd Koester in a sworn affidavit said Bailey viewed and swapped with other paedophiles images of girls as young as 4 and 7 performing sex acts on and being raped by adults.

The case was later taken over by federal prosecutors and U.S. Marshals had taken Bailey into custody in July 2020.