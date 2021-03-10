Decatur man sentenced to 27 years in prison on child porn charges

DECATUR — Christopher L. Bailey was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography from his Decatur home.
Bailey, 40, admitted an indictment that charged him with two counts of distribution and one count of possession and was sentenced at U. S. District Court in Urbana. He was also ordered to remain on federal supervised release for 15 years after he is released from prison.
Bailey had first been arrested by Decatur police in June of 2020 after detectives had been tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, acting on information relayed by Google and Snapchat.
Detective Todd Koester in a sworn affidavit said Bailey viewed and swapped with other paedophiles images of girls as young as 4 and 7 performing sex acts on and being raped by adults.
The case was later taken over by federal prosecutors and U.S. Marshals had taken Bailey into custody in July 2020.
Decatur police reports said this is not the first time Bailey has been punished for sex crimes against children. He had been convicted in California in June of 2008 of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving children aged 5 and 6 and sentenced to five years in prison.
He had also been ordered to register as a sex offender for life and, in October of 2019, was arrested in Decatur and later sentenced to 24 months probation for violating sex offender reporting rules by failing to register a change of address.
The federal prosecution of Bailey was brought as part of “Project Safe Childhood”. This is described by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois as a nationwide effort to “combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”
