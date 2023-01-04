Decatur Mom accused in fry pan attack sentenced

DECATUR — Shuree N. Burton, the Decatur mother accused of breaking one of her teenage son’s front teeth after hitting him in the face with a frying pan, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation.

But not for that offense.

Two charges of domestic battery against the 38-year-old defendant were dismissed Dec. 30 when she appeared in Macon County Circuit Court.

Instead, Burton was sentenced after pleading guilty to another charge that she failed to report an address change under rules that require her to register under the provisions of the Violent Offender Against Youth Act.

Those reporting requirements were imposed on Burton after she pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic battery involving bodily harm in April of 2011, when the victim was also her son. Burton had further been ordered at the time to attend classes run by the state’s Department of Children and Family Services on how to be a better parent.

Explaining what happened with the latest case, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said that Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel, in charge of the prosecution, had been faced with a tough situation.

“Even though the victim had suffered harm and was just a boy, he was uncooperative and didn’t want to testify against his mother,” said Rueter.

“Stephen’s feeling was that if we put him on the stand and he lied, we would have to charge him with a crime and then we are just making a victim of him all over again. He didn’t feel it would be appropriate to force him to testify. And, since we had the other case, we did the plea on that one.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the frying pan attack dates to May of 2021 when a DCFS investigator raised the alarm after seeing the boy’s upper right front tooth had been shattered.

The affidavit said the child had been reluctant at that time to talk about what happened because he was afraid of getting his mother into trouble.

But in a statement he gave to the DCFS investigator, he described Burton repeatedly trying to punch him after flying into a rage.

“(He) said he grabbed her hands/arms and tried to put them to her side to keep her from hitting him and, when he let go, she grabbed a frying pan and hit him in the mouth with it,” the affidavit said.

In addition to the probation term and jail sentence imposed after the latest conviction (the start of the jail sentence was stayed pending a status hearing Jan. 27), Judge Rodney Forbes also ordered Burton to pay $250 to have her DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinios State Police.

