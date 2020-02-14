Decatur mothers who lost sons to gun violence unite to remember, plead for change

DECATUR — A day of love and joy for many can be a day of grief and remembrance for others.
Four mothers who have lost sons to gun violence, part of a group called Hearts of Angels, gathered Friday morning at the Decatur Civic Center to share their stories and hope to end gun violence, and to plead for justice. Devon Joyner, a case manager of the Old King's Orchard Community Center, joined them to announce the mission of a new group, Decatur Ten-Point Coalition, and its initiative to reduce gun violence in the city.
“Watching my children grieve is the hardest thing next to actually losing my son. We will never be the same again,” said Jera Gentry, whose 24-year-old son, Ashton Gray, was shot to death in September 2018. “It is like my heart was amputated, yet it still beats somehow.”
Gentry was joined by Jennifer Kirby, whose 17-year-old son Caleb Witty was shot to death in August 2011; Janet Hill, whose 28-year-old son, Suave Turner, was killed in May 2019; and Vivian Penermon, whose 33-year-old son, Corey Laster, was killed in September 2019.
No one has been charged with the killings of Laster, Turner and Witty. Quonterace M. Dozier has pleaded not guilty to Gray’s murder.
While police data shows that overall violent crime was down in Decatur last year, the number of homicides, 11, was the highest it had been since 1996. Chief Jim Getz, who was present Friday, previously told the Herald & Review that police are working to get guns off the streets and target gang associations affiliated with continued offenses. In a statement Friday evening, Getz said he supported and felt pain for the mothers.
Kirby described her son, Caleb Witty, as a kind, caring and considerate young man who didn't know a stranger. Police have said two men approached Witty and his 14-year-old sister, attempted to rob him and shot him three times at Johns Avenue and 23rd Place.
The two had been walking home. “I heard the gunshots that took my oldest son’s life," Kirby said Friday. "I found him unresponsive, bleeding from a gunshot wound through his left bicep and the fatal blow to his heart.”
Kirby administered CPR, but she could not save her son. Losing him in what she described as an "abrupt, violent and senseless manner" has devastated their entire family.
Penermon said she received news as she left church that her son, Laster, had been shot.
Laster's now 15-year-old daughter Lexi Smith got to the scene and knelt by her father on the ground before he was carried into the ambulance. “His life was taken away because somebody decided to pick up a gun and shoot him countless times," she said.
Smith said her younger sister was born two months after Laster's death and will never know her father.
“No child deserves to see their father bleeding on the ground with his lifeless body and you’re trying to save him, and you can’t do anything about it,” she said. “Because a bullet has no name. It could be you at any moment.”
Penermon said Laster loved life, had big dreams and was very supportive of his children.
Laster used to be saddened by murders of others, she said, and he even told his mom he hoped it never happened to him.
"I remember those words vividly," Penermon said.
Gentry recalled receiving a call that there had been shots fired to the area where her son, Ashton Gray, was. She went to the area and, like Kirby, attempted to revive her son.
“I had my son’s blood all over me. To this day, I see that play back in my head,” Gentry said. “It’s not something you can forget.”
She said this is the hardest thing she's dealt with in life.
Hill said she had spoken to her son, Suave Turner, just 10 or 15 minutes before he was shot on May 30, 2019. She said he left a fiance and two daughters.
"He won't be able to watch them go to prom," she said. "He won't be able to experience being a grandfather."
Striving for change
Kirby said awareness and education are needed to drive change.
“Where there is poverty and struggle for survival and adaptation, crime flourishes,” she said.
She said teaching mindfulness and meditation in schools and other youth-oriented programs could help. She called on community members to volunteer their time or invest extra money for extracurricular activities and intramural sports, stressing that prevention is key.
Other ideas Gentry shared included implementing workshops in schools, protecting witnesses, controlling the circulation of illegal firearms and establishing better relationships between police and minorities.
“If we want to see the city thrive as a whole, we all have a responsibility to do our part,” Gentry said. “We cannot just be concerned about ourselves and be oblivious to what is happening across town. We are all a part of this community. Every idea that each one of us has is a piece of the pie. I want the whole pie.”
Joyner, of the Old King's Orchard Community Center, said he's known many men shot or killed by gun violence. "We gotta give it to these mothers and the families of these victims for their courage to continue their pursuit for justice," he said.
Joyner and the community center staff built the Decatur Ten-Point Coalition to focus on addressing violence in identified spots in the city in hopes of creating safer environments for all Decatur citizens.
“I never thought I’d come home and see people dying in our streets like I had seen in Iraq," said Joyner, a former combat soldier. "The numbers are not the same, but you know, we are not at a war sanctioned by diplomacy. ... We have a different type of war in our streets."
He said law enforcement and community leaders are doing the best they can and encourages the community to step up and help instead of expecting things to get done for them. The efforts of the group will include neighborhood walks by trained volunteers, crisis intervention services provided by qualified community agencies and social events focused on building positive relationships.
“It can happen to anybody, anywhere,” Gentry said. “Don’t wait until the bloodshed is on your doorstep to get motivated.”
