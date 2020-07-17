Decatur print briefs 7/19

Scott E.D. Ross, 22, was arrested on Wednesday after the incident was reported to Greenup police two days before, according to a news release Illinois State Police issued Friday.

The release said Ross is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl in August 2015, when she was younger than 13.

Cumberland County court records indicate that Ross has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with the report. The offense is a felony that requires a prison sentence of six to 60 years with a conviction.

Ross remains jailed in Cumberland County with his bond set at a level requiring $10,000 to be posted for release. A bond requirement for Ross if he is release is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18.

Ross' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.

The news release said state police made the arrest with assistance from Greenup police. It also said anyone with information about other "possible illegal conduct" by Ross should call state police Agent Travis Rinehart at 217-342-7881.

