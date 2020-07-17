Decatur print briefs 7/19

Heat index in 100s expected
DECATUR — East Central Illinois residents are advised to take precaution this weekend as a heat advisory will be in effect, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service says a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees can be expected around noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Residents are encouraged to limit time outside, drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms, as hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said. Children and pets should not be left alone in vehicles.
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night that may be briefly severe, mostly due to damaging winds, according to the weather service.
Shelbyville school board member steps down
SHELBYVILLE — A member of the Shelbyville school board has stepped down.
The resignation of Keith Boehm was announced at the school board meeting Thursday.
Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported Boehm made comments on a Facebook post that the school board said were unacceptable.
School board President Rob Bosgraaf told WCIA the nature of the comments were discriminatory and racist. The conduct was found to be against the board's standards of conduct, WCIA reported.
Boehm’s term started in April 2019 and would have ended in April 2023.
Girls Scouts offer coding
DECATUR — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will offer a coding program for girls in grades 6-12 from Sept. 2 through Nov. 4.
Classes will meet on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Decatur Urban Program Center, 1170 E. Pershing Road.
Activities will include hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities taught by women in those fields, career exploration, and the chance to earn a coding badge. The classes are free.
Call (217) 725-3700 for more information.
Charleston man faces sex assault charge
TOLEDO — A Charleston man faces a sexual assault charge accusing him of a sex act with a Cumberland County girl.
Scott E.D. Ross, 22, was arrested on Wednesday after the incident was reported to Greenup police two days before, according to a news release Illinois State Police issued Friday.
The release said Ross is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the girl in August 2015, when she was younger than 13.
Cumberland County court records indicate that Ross has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in connection with the report. The offense is a felony that requires a prison sentence of six to 60 years with a conviction.
Ross remains jailed in Cumberland County with his bond set at a level requiring $10,000 to be posted for release. A bond requirement for Ross if he is release is to have no contact with anyone younger than 18.
Ross' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The news release said state police made the arrest with assistance from Greenup police. It also said anyone with information about other "possible illegal conduct" by Ross should call state police Agent Travis Rinehart at 217-342-7881.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!