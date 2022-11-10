 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Public Schools in attendance on Veterans Day

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be open and students will be in attendance on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

The schools utilize this day to teach lessons about and recognize veterans of foreign wars. The district observe the holiday day off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as part of Thanksgiving Break.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News