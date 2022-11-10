Decatur Public Schools in attendance on Veterans Day

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be open and students will be in attendance on Friday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
The schools utilize this day to teach lessons about and recognize veterans of foreign wars. The district observe the holiday day off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as part of Thanksgiving Break.
