DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the 2022 Chamber Awards at an event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Decatur Country Club.

Information on the nominee finalists can be found on the Chamber's Facebook page.

The categories include the Ambassador of the Year, the Citizen of the Year, the Community Contributor, the Entrepreneur of the Year, the Non-Profit of the Year, and the Small Business of the Year.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchase online at www.decaturchamber.com or by calling 217-422-2200.

Meet the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce 2021 Chamber Award winners Entrepreneur of the Year-The Tipsy Traveler Community Contributor Award: Dale's Southlake Pharmacy Outstanding Development Award: O’Shea Builders Micro Business of the Year: Plume Small Business of the Year: Kenney’s Ace Hardware Non-Profit of the Year: PawPrint Ministries Citizen of the Year: Shemuel Sanders