Decatur School District planning normal class schedule this fall

The U.S. is expected to miss President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least one COVID vaccine dose by July 4. Right now, we're at 65%.Officials say younger adults 18 to 29 years old are lagging in vaccinations.Now the White House wants more of them to roll up their sleeves, especially considering the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant."The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Conclusion: We have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak."

DECATUR — The Decatur School District is planning to return to normal school days in August, with five days a week of in-person learning and regular school hours.

In doing so, officials said during Tuesday's school board meeting that the district will follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines in place at that time,. Currently, those guidelines would still require masks and social distancing as much as possible.

Students in fragile medical conditions must request remote learning through the Student Services office, 217-362-3060.

COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older will be offered 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 6 and July 8, in cooperation with the Macon County Health Department. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau said districts have asked the Illinois State Board of Education for specific guidance and have not yet received it. It's difficult to make concrete plans without that, he said. 

