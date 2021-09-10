 Skip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa blanks Moweaqua Central A & M in shutout performance 34-0

Decatur St. Teresa unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Moweaqua Central A & M in a 34-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Decatur St. Teresa authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Moweaqua Central A & M in the fourth quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's command showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 19-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 13-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M.

