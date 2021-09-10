Decatur St. Teresa blanks Moweaqua Central A & M in shutout performance 34-0

Decatur St. Teresa unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Moweaqua Central A & M in a 34-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham and Moweaqua Central A & M took on LeRoy on August 27 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap
Decatur St. Teresa authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Moweaqua Central A & M in the fourth quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's command showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 19-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 13-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.