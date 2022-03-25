Decatur to be home to State Police forensic lab

DECATUR — Construction continues on the new Illinois State Police Forensic Science Facility in Decatur, which is expected to be operational this year.

The Decatur facility will be the state’s seventh forensic lab and will primarily focus on DNA testing. It could help the State Police continue to reduce their testing backlog, said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police.

“By having this additional lab space in the central part of the state, we'll be able to further enhance our efforts to make sure that DNA is processed in a quick timeframe,” he said.

The lab will be part of the statewide forensic lab system. Scientists at the lab will examine DNA evidence collected by crime scene investigators across the state, not just from Central Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget would allocate $5.4 million in funding for the new forensic laboratory, to cover operational costs such as hiring additional forensic scientists and purchasing equipment.

The new lab emerged, in part, from a partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which is constructing the building, Kelly said.

The new building is located along U.S. 51 on Decatur's south side, adjacent to the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center, the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center and a fire training facility, all built with donations from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Howard Buffett, a local philanthropist and former sheriff of Macon County, has made many donations to groups and projects in Decatur, many of which reflect his affection for law enforcement.

Two building permits have been issued for the structure in the past two years. In October 2020, a permit was issued to Public Safety Properties Foundation for the construction of a four-story, 30,391 square foot building valued at $8 million. In May of 2021, a permit was issued for the build out of a partial first floor and entire second floor of a DNA lab valued at $3.1 million. The contractor for both projects was listed as Romano Company.

Construction on the new State Police facility could be completed as early as May. Kelly is “optimistic” the lab will be fully functional this year.

The Decatur lab will help expand the state’s forensic testing capacity, which Kelly said is a key component of public safety.

“The better we get at this type of investigation, the more cutting-edge technology and facilities and well-trained personnel that we have, the better chances are going to be that we can bring dangerous criminals to justice and protect public safety,” he said.

Pritzker’s administration and some members of the Illinois General Assembly have touted the new lab as evidence of Democrats’ efforts to tackle rising crime rates and other public safety concerns.

During a press conference last week, House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, referenced the lab as one of Democrats’ public safety focuses amid ongoing budget negotiations.

“We're also expanding the capacity of the State Police who handle crime labs for a lot of the state to be able to deal with the evidence in a more timely fashion,” Harris said.

It’s still early in the budget negotiation process, but Harris said negotiations are “off to a good start.”

Lawmakers must approve a balanced budget and pass it on to Pritzker for his signature before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

The current legislative session is scheduled to end April 8. The General Assembly typically adjourns on May 31, but this year’s session was shortened to account for the June 28 primary election.

